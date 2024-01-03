Foster & Motley Inc. Lowers Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,476 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSN. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 97.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,471,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,669,457 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 683.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,656,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,444,555 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,864,000. Finally, Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1,938.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,209,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,067 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods stock opened at $55.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.92. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.94 and a 52 week high of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.38, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

