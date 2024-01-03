Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LEMB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,152 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LEMB. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Vicus Capital boosted its holdings in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 100.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 17,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 8,944 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 120.7% in the first quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 87,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 47,653 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $5,009,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 213,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,662,000 after buying an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter.

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $36.55 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.09.

About iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

The iShares J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (LEMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of sovereign debt denominated in issuers’ local currencies, with limits on country exposure. LEMB was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

