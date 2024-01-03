Foster & Motley Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 32.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 9,172 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 20.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,620,098 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,032,801,000 after buying an additional 2,662,098 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,279,089 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,010,254,000 after purchasing an additional 837,041 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,360,341 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $625,307,000 after purchasing an additional 819,501 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,519,253 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $217,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,701 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 4.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,843,144 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $165,698,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on STX shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Seagate Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.35.

In other Seagate Technology news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total transaction of $637,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,685,093. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 1,396 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $112,503.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 670,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,025,763.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.70, for a total value of $637,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,690 shares in the company, valued at $2,685,093. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 100,346 shares of company stock worth $7,882,554. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STX stock opened at $82.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $77.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.06. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $50.94 and a 12 month high of $87.93.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently -78.43%.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

