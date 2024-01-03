Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 207 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HON. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,532 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in Honeywell International by 16.3% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 345,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,747,000 after purchasing an additional 48,333 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 334,444 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $61,785,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,278,228 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $236,140,000 after buying an additional 11,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $209.00 on Wednesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.88 and a 52 week high of $217.22. The company has a market capitalization of $137.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $194.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HON shares. StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

