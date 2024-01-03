Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 2,492 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Foster & Motley Inc. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,722 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,492 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $2,070,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its holdings in Target by 13.9% during the third quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 32,723 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,618,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth $87,075,000. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 40,544 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,483,000 after purchasing an additional 3,433 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. raised its holdings in Target by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. now owns 17,122 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Target by 12.0% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 16,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $2,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,354,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total transaction of $522,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,778.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $3,127,520. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Target Trading Up 0.5 %

TGT opened at $143.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $128.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.59. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.62. Target had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Target from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Target from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.88.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TGT

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.