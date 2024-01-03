Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Foster & Motley Inc. reduced its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 267 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amdocs during the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 3.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 388,941 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,862,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amdocs by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amdocs by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 899,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,005,000 after purchasing an additional 39,978 shares in the last quarter. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Performance

NASDAQ DOX opened at $87.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $78.38 and a twelve month high of $99.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.63.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Amdocs’s payout ratio is presently 38.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Amdocs Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

