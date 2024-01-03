Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,125 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,125 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon by 189.3% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Exelon by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelon by 263.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Exelon during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Exelon stock opened at $36.47 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $38.24 and its 200 day moving average is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.54. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $44.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Exelon Announces Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.01). Exelon had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXC. UBS Group lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exelon from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

