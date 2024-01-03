Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 3,189 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,068 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,189 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TD. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 208,401 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,923,000 after purchasing an additional 30,486 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 35.0% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,757 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 14,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,458,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $402,207,000 after acquiring an additional 395,289 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the first quarter worth $207,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the first quarter valued at $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.52% of the company’s stock.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of TD stock opened at $64.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.19. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $54.69 and a 12 month high of $70.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Free Report ) (TSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The bank reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.04). Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.7506 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.67%. This is a positive change from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.19%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. CIBC lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

