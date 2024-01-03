Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 85,032 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 64.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 85,032 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,080,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $797,094,000 after buying an additional 337,822 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715,004 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,975,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $152,696,000 after purchasing an additional 67,048 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,357,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,029,000 after purchasing an additional 76,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 56.9% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,797,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,760 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:OHI opened at $30.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.88. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.13 and a beta of 0.93. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.61 and a 1-year high of $34.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.69%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.17%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.61.

Read Our Latest Research Report on OHI

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.