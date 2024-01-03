Founders Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 4,962 Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Founders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,962 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHEL. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Shell by 1.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 9,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its position in Shell by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 6,179 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. &PARTNERS raised its stake in shares of Shell by 3.0% during the third quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shell by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 34,824 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Shell by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,532 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BNP Paribas cut Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Shell presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,031.33.

Shell Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SHEL traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.28. The stock had a trading volume of 836,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,749,009. The company has a market capitalization of $220.25 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.49 and its 200 day moving average is $63.69. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $52.47 and a 12 month high of $68.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The business had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.662 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.40%.

Shell Profile

(Free Report)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

See Also

