Founders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,242 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Founders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,633 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.5% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the second quarter worth $30,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded down $1.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.36. 53,853 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 564,267. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 452.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.11 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.26 and its 200-day moving average is $73.29.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,800.00%.

Several brokerages have commented on IFF. Argus raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

