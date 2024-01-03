Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Short Interest Update

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,290,000 shares, a decrease of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 24,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days. Currently, 10.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FYBR shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on FYBR

Frontier Communications Parent Stock Performance

Shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $30.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.97 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.28.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.11. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 2.90%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 150,000 shares of Frontier Communications Parent stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.93 per share, with a total value of $2,839,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 38,912,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $736,621,102.35. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Frontier Communications Parent

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FYBR. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.