Fundamentum LLC Has $169,000 Stock Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Fundamentum LLC reduced its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,362 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Fundamentum LLC's holdings in TELUS were worth $169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $91,279,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,637,886 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,149,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,574,843 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of TELUS by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 29,500,105 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $585,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,610 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,447,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TELUS by 1,967.5% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,759,918 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $88,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

TELUS Trading Up 0.6 %

TU opened at $17.91 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.47 and a twelve month high of $21.82.

TELUS Cuts Dividend

TELUS ( NYSE:TU ) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Analysts predict that TELUS Co. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th were given a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.05%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America decreased their target price on TELUS from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th.

TELUS Company Profile

(Free Report)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

