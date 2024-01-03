Fundamentum LLC Takes Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR)

Fundamentum LLC purchased a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 10,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIVR. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 8.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 141,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 390,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,803 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

SIVR opened at $22.64 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

About Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF

ETFS Silver Trust (the Trust) is formed to own silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of silver bullion, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations. ETFS Physical Silver Shares (the Shares) are issued by ETFS Silver Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SIVR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.