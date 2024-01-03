Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) Short Interest Update

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,880,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the November 30th total of 5,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Futu from $64.80 to $71.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Futu has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.47.

Get Futu alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FUTU

Futu Stock Performance

Shares of Futu stock traded up $0.60 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 502,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,592. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.79. Futu has a one year low of $35.91 and a one year high of $67.49.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $338.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.72 million. Futu had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 43.99%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Futu will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,376 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Futu by 2.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Futu by 19.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 75,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after acquiring an additional 12,443 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Futu during the third quarter valued at about $510,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its stake in Futu by 63.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 3,990 shares during the period. 20.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Futu

(Get Free Report)

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.