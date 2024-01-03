Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE) Declares $0.01 Monthly Dividend

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th.

TSE GXE opened at C$0.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of C$167.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.82. Gear Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.17.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$41.41 million for the quarter. Gear Energy had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 32.96%. Analysts anticipate that Gear Energy will post 0.1649485 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on GXE shares. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Atb Cap Markets cut Gear Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

