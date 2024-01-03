General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,185 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,663 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GD. Professional Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 18.9% in the second quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 88,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $19,039,000 after purchasing an additional 14,038 shares during the period. Guidance Capital Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth $992,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 13.8% in the second quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 6,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 17.1% during the third quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 27,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics stock opened at $258.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.43. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $261.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $248.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $231.75. The company has a market capitalization of $70.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $1.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $7,913,884.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 113,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,011,850.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $243.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

