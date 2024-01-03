General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC lessened its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in General Electric by 808.1% in the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Motco grew its holdings in General Electric by 143.0% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 294 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of General Electric from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.43.

Shares of NYSE GE traded down $1.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.32. 1,123,078 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,593,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.01. General Electric has a twelve month low of $66.75 and a twelve month high of $129.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.35.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.61%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

