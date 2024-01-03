General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,023 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 28,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 2.3% in the second quarter. AFS Financial Group LLC now owns 11,740 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its holdings in shares of General Motors by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 67,950 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in General Motors by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Stock Performance

NYSE:GM opened at $35.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. General Motors has a 1 year low of $26.30 and a 1 year high of $43.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.59.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $44.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.48 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 7.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 5.06%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.30 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on General Motors from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Motors in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on General Motors from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.25.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

See Also

