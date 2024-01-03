Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,363 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Genuine Parts by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after purchasing an additional 481,039 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,249,779,000 after acquiring an additional 155,203 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $612,531,000 after acquiring an additional 185,529 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 1.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 16,507.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,611,194 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $261,119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,471 shares during the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GPC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GPC traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.61. 167,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,024. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $126.35 and a 52-week high of $181.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.43.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is 42.99%.

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.