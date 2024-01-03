Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stock Holdings Lessened by GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPC. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 110.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 156 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 160 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the second quarter worth $31,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Genuine Parts stock traded down $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $137.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 260,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,573. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.43. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.93. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $126.35 and a one year high of $181.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.99%.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.
Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.
