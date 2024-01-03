Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 1,507,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Wednesday. Geox has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel to retailers and end consumers in Italy, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers shoes and apparel under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand stores, Geox Shops, and e-commerce channels.

