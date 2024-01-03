Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Short Interest Update

Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,649,300 shares, an increase of 9.4% from the November 30th total of 1,507,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Geox Price Performance
GXSBF remained flat at $0.82 during trading on Wednesday. Geox has a twelve month low of $0.82 and a twelve month high of $0.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.82.
Geox Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Geox
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for Geox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.