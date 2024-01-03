GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT) Stock Price Down 5.5%

GigaCloud Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.70 and last traded at $18.95. Approximately 658,626 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 2,093,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.06.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their target price on GigaCloud Technology from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.96.

GigaCloud Technology (NASDAQ:GCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. GigaCloud Technology had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $178.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.50 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that GigaCloud Technology Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in GigaCloud Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of GigaCloud Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GigaCloud Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. 21.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GigaCloud Technology Inc provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

