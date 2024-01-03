GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Purchased by Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.

Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. grew its position in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the quarter. GitLab comprises approximately 2.1% of Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc.’s holdings in GitLab were worth $2,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GTLB stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.82. 524,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,588. GitLab Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.24 and a 12-month high of $67.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.49.

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 4th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.10. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 19.66% and a negative net margin of 79.11%. The business had revenue of $149.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that GitLab Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GTLB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on GitLab from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on GitLab from $51.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. BTIG Research began coverage on GitLab in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.80.

In other news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $482,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other GitLab news, CAO Erin Mannix sold 1,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $85,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 67,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,379,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total value of $482,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 474,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,863,091.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,832,173 shares of company stock worth $109,628,916. 28.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

