Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD) Shares Bought by Eudaimonia Partners LLC

Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:XYLD – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC’s holdings in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF were worth $872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 17.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 142,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,557,000 after acquiring an additional 20,734 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,232,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,931,000 after acquiring an additional 76,424 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF by 82.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 253,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000.

Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.82. Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $37.49 and a 12 month high of $41.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46 and a beta of 0.72.

The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe S&P 500 BuyWrite index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks and sells one-month, at-the-money call options on up to 100% of each stock. XYLD was launched on Jun 24, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

