Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by Shaker Investments LLC OH

Shaker Investments LLC OH cut its holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,792 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Globant comprises about 1.7% of Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Shaker Investments LLC OH’s holdings in Globant were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Globant during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Globant by 303.2% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 110.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 417 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GLOB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered Globant from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Globant from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Globant in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $222.60.

Globant Stock Performance

Globant stock traded down $6.96 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $223.37. 113,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,347. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.52. Globant S.A. has a 52-week low of $135.40 and a 52-week high of $250.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.42 and a beta of 1.43.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $545.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 11.34%. Analysts anticipate that Globant S.A. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

