GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.9 days.

Shares of GMOYF stock remained flat at $17.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. GMO internet group has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.74.

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, website creation support, marketing support, community, app, and IoT. The company also provides online advertising and media services, such as media services, search, ad tech services, mobile marketing, O2O, and coupon/point services; and internet financial services, including internet securities, and FX and other trading services.

