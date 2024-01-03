GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Short Interest Update

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, a drop of 12.8% from the November 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 59.9 days.
GMO internet group Price Performance
Shares of GMOYF stock remained flat at $17.86 during trading hours on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average is $16.87. GMO internet group has a 12 month low of $13.84 and a 12 month high of $20.74.
GMO internet group Company Profile
