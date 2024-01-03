GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 489,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,671.5 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $23.21 during trading on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

