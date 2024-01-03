GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 534,300 shares, an increase of 9.2% from the November 30th total of 489,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,671.5 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GGNDF remained flat at $23.21 during trading on Wednesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52-week low of $16.21 and a 52-week high of $27.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.67 and its 200-day moving average is $20.95.
About GN Store Nord A/S
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GN Store Nord A/S
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- Are bank stocks a good buy right now?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Starbucks stock is suddenly surrounded by analysts
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- UniFirst stock falls into the buy zone
Receive News & Ratings for GN Store Nord A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GN Store Nord A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.