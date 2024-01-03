Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Gold Fields Stock Down 2.8 %

Institutional Trading of Gold Fields

Shares of GFI stock opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.58. Gold Fields has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Gold Fields by 7.5% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 314,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,349,000 after acquiring an additional 22,068 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its position in Gold Fields by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 41,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Gold Fields by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 411.6% in the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 75,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 61,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of Gold Fields in the second quarter worth $4,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Company Profile

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

