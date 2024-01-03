Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB) is Channel Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Channel Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,428 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Channel Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Channel Wealth LLC owned 0.77% of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $968,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 26.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 1,991 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,793 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $45.74. 38,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,017. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.30. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.92 and a 1 year high of $46.72.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

