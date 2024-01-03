Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF) Short Interest Down 6.5% in December

Goodfood Market Corp. (OTCMKTS:GDDFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 85,800 shares, a drop of 6.5% from the November 30th total of 91,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 429.0 days.

Goodfood Market Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS GDDFF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. 6,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,737. Goodfood Market has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $0.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.29.

About Goodfood Market

Goodfood Market Corp., an online grocery company, delivers fresh meals and add-ons in Canada. It offers ready-to-eat and ready-to-cook products, which include meal solutions, bakery, dessert, meat and seafood, drinks, pantry, produce, snacks, dairy, frozen, and kitchen essentials. Goodfood Market Corp.

