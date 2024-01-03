Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Acquires 356 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,767 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 92.3% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 23,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 11,144 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 604.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 7,347 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 84,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 44,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 121.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

SCHA stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.07. 725,201 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,106,853. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.11. The company has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

