Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 195.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105,595 shares during the period. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 3.5% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $8,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 66,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 16,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:JAAA traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.33. 416,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 682,262. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 52 week low of $49.20 and a 52 week high of $51.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.12.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

