Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,328 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 56,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SCHX traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.66. The stock had a trading volume of 646,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,224,375. The company has a market capitalization of $35.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $44.71 and a 12-month high of $56.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.59 and its 200 day moving average is $52.67.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

