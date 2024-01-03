Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Buys 38,707 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 579,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,707 shares during the period. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF makes up approximately 12.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $29,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,181 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,967,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 381.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 1,508,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,031 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,059,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of TFLO traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 731,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,371,738. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.37 and a twelve month high of $50.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

