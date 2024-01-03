Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Clearstead Trust LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 306 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.5% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

IJR stock traded down $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,832,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,422,434. The company has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $110.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $98.60 and its 200-day moving average is $98.35.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

