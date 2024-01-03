Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $298,000 Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC decreased its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,630 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FNB. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in F.N.B. by 1.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,893 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,178,346 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,669,000 after acquiring an additional 111,018 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 46,353 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,176,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,457,000 after buying an additional 193,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 147,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FNB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th.

F.N.B. stock traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $13.67. 535,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,273. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.06. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.68.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is 30.57%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

