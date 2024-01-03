Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $8.52 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 3.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $8,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 225.4% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLD traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $188.33. 4,313,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,080,002. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.19 and a 52-week high of $193.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.07.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

