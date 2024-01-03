Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 31,801 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 1.7% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 66.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.18. 25,951,148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,816,117. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.46 and a 200 day moving average of $94.09. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.42 and a twelve month high of $109.35.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.3105 per share. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

