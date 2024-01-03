Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 119 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,040 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Union Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 6.0% in the third quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 5,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $121,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 49.3% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 536 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.5% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD traded down $1.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $295.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,735,222. The stock has a market cap of $214.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $245.73 and a 52 week high of $299.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $280.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $280.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.19. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.31% and a negative return on equity of 157.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. HSBC began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $317.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.61, for a total value of $1,151,409.07. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,446,519.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total transaction of $1,332,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at $2,379,960.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,557 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,656 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

