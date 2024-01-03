Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Sells 359 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up 2.4% of Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 62,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at about $294,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.3% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 341,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,294,000 after acquiring an additional 59,997 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 14,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 40.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 25,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after acquiring an additional 7,234 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,772,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,985,875. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.55. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

