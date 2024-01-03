GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF) Short Interest Update

GUD Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GUDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 186,600 shares, an increase of 7.9% from the November 30th total of 172,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
GUD Price Performance
Shares of GUDHF remained flat at C$6.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. GUD has a 12 month low of C$4.70 and a 12 month high of C$8.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$6.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$6.14.
About GUD
