GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,949 shares of the company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 119,969,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,853,308,000 after purchasing an additional 51,337,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 140.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,667,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,461,000 after buying an additional 23,737,781 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 13,502,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,082,000 after acquiring an additional 687,067 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 775.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 8,153,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,128,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,457,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,368,000 after acquiring an additional 17,948 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.37. 431,416 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,134,266. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.12 and a 200 day moving average of $48.00. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $47.65 and a twelve month high of $49.13.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

