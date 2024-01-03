GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $15.92 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,012 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $15,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Tortoise LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 793.5% during the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVRG traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.55. The stock had a trading volume of 675,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,442,276. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.87 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.39. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.92 and a 52 week high of $65.39. The stock has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.56.

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 21st. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research downgraded Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

