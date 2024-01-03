GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Has $19.90 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lowered its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,401 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,647 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.4% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $19,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 1,490.0% during the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in Walmart in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 166,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,687,194.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total value of $154,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,687,194.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 90,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.90, for a total transaction of $14,098,972.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 234,917,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,623,642,147.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,437,607 shares of company stock valued at $1,008,825,903 over the last quarter. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WMT shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.44.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $159.64. 2,022,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,860,944. The firm has a market capitalization of $429.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.85. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.09 and a twelve month high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

