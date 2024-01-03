GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 377,227 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 53,491 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares during the period. Lavaca Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 6.3% in the first quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,910 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 3.1% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,911 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the period. Finally, Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $221,000. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,664,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,961,804. The stock has a market cap of $175.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.55.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.96.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

