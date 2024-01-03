GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stake in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,532 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,788 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $8,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. Avaii Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 6.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,663,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,650,000 after buying an additional 150,643 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in British American Tobacco in the third quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

British American Tobacco Stock Down 0.3 %

British American Tobacco stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.72. 1,782,560 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,980,051. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $40.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, British American Tobacco presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Featured Stories

