GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Purchases Shares of 6,700 Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,700 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CTSH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.44.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,446,470. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.20 and a 200 day moving average of $68.78. The company has a market capitalization of $37.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $76.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 17.54%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 20th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 28.22%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Profile



Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Articles

