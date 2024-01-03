GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Reduces Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,151 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Tractor Supply worth $15,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 621.1% during the second quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 141.7% during the second quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $280.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $224.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $218.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.75.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $4.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $212.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,586. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $251.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.23 and a 200-day moving average of $211.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 55.43%. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

