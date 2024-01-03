GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Trims Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,834 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oracle by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 0.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 21,290 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.9% in the third quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 91,957 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $9,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentum LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 34.9% in the third quarter. Fundamentum LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE ORCL traded down $1.81 on Wednesday, hitting $102.25. 3,119,593 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,235,691. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $127.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.92. The company has a market cap of $281.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, December 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. The firm had revenue of $12.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 44.20%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In related news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total value of $264,492.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,023.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total value of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $264,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,029,023.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,950 shares of company stock worth $2,252,948. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.00.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

